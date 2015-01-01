|
Ghandali R, Hassani-Abharian P, Sadeghi-Firoozabadi V, Nooripour R. Basic Clin. Neurosci. 2022; 13(6): 765-776.
PMID
37323950
PMCID
INTRODUCTION: Brain functional performance is a collection of outstanding mental processing that provides a framework for achieving goals based on targeted behaviors. Disorders in executive functions make it difficult for a person to perform everyday tasks. One of the phenomena highlighted in various media is the violence that adolescents welcome with the production of violent movies. This study aimed to investigate the effect of violent movies on risky decision-making and behavioral inhibition of adolescents and compare the effects of violence with melodrama movies.
Adolescents; Violence; Decision Making; Movie; Risk Behavior