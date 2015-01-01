SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Gray AL, Viljoen JL. Crim. Justice Behav. 2023; 50(7): 931-952.

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/00938548231165531

37323998

PMC10265301

Using a retrospective study design, predictive validity of the Structured Assessment of Violence Risk in Youth, Short-Term Assessment of Risk and Treatability: Adolescent Version (START: AV), and the Violence Risk Scale-Youth Version (VRS-YV) was examined among 87 adolescents referred to a residential treatment program. With few exceptions, moderate to high accuracy was achieved for the three measures in predicting violence and suicidal/nonsuicidal self-injury occurring during the adolescents' time in treatment. Accuracy of the measures peaked within 90 days for violence and gradually increased over the 180-day follow-up for suicidal/nonsuicidal self-injury. Dynamic factors were more predictive of repeated events involving violence relative to static/historical factors, whereas only factors from the START: AV were predictive of repeated events involving suicidal/nonsuicidal self-injury. These results emphasize the need for further examining the risk of adverse outcomes beyond violence among adolescents.


Language: en

suicide; risk assessment; violence; adolescence; mental illness; dynamic risk; SAVRY

