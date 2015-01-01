Abstract

BACKGROUND: Understanding what types of crises help-seekers view as relevant for contacting crisis support services is needed to inform crisis service provision and training. Aims: This study aimed to explore help-seeker perceptions of what comprises a crisis, describing the main themes and examining how these relate to reasons for contact reported in previous research. This study further aimed to compare perceptions of what comprises a crisis between suicide-related and nonsuicide-related help-seekers.



METHOD: As part of a larger online survey, Lifeline help-seekers (n = 375) responded to an open-ended question about their perceptions of personal crisis.



RESULTS: Thematic analysis identified 15 crisis themes. The most endorsed by all participants were family and relationship issues, mental health issues, and assault/trauma. Suicide-related help-seekers were more likely to identify suicidality as a crisis, whereas nonsuicide-related help-seekers were more likely to identify general life stress as a crisis. Limitations: The self-selected convenience sample limits generalizability.



CONCLUSION: Help-seekers perceive crisis as a complex concept comprising many themes, with some similarities and differences between suicide-related and nonsuicide-related help-seekers. The findings may inform crisis helplines in promoting and tailoring their services to better meet user needs.

