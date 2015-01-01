SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hayes BB. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2023; 249: e110820.

10.1016/j.drugalcdep.2023.110820

37329728

BACKGROUND: Receiving specialty substance treatment or general mental health treatment during remission from substance use disorders (SUD) may reduce odds of SUD recurrence, but little is known about prevalence of treatment or perceptions of treatment need among remitted people in the United States. SAMPLE: Participants in the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, years 2018-2020, were considered remitted if they ever had an SUD (i.e., self-reported history of "problems with alcohol or drugs", or lifetime history of treatment for SUD) but did not meet DSM-IV criteria for substance abuse or dependence during the prior year (n = 9,295). ANALYSES: Annual prevalence was estimated for any SUD treatment (e.g., mutual-help groups), any mental health (MH) treatment (e.g., private therapy), self-reported perceived need for SUD treatment, and self-reported unmet need for MH treatment. Generalized linear models examined effects of socio-demographics, mental illness, past-year substance use, and self-identified recovery status on outcomes.

FINDINGS: MH treatment was more common than SUD treatment (27.2% [25.6%, 28.8%] v. 7.8% [7.0%, 8.6%], respectively). Unmet need for mental health treatment was reported by 9.8% [8.8%, 10.9%], but only 0.9% [0.6%, 1.2%] perceived need for substance treatment. Age, sex, marital status, education, health insurance, mental illness, and prior year alcohol use were among the factors associated with variation in outcomes.

CONCLUSION: Most people who maintained clinical remission from substance use disorders in the U.S. during the prior year did so without treatment. Remitted people report substantial unmet need for mental health treatment, but not specialized substance use treatment.


Recovery; Mental health treatment; Mental illness; Perceived need for treatment; Remission; Unmet need for treatment

