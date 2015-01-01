Abstract

Frequent toxic gas leakage accidents in urban environments cannot be timely controlled and often cause great harm due to the many factors affecting gas diffusion. In this study, based on the coupling method of the Weather Research and Forecasting Model (WRF) and the open source OpenFOAM software platform, the chlorine gas diffusion process at different temperatures, wind speeds, and wind directions in a chemical laboratory and nearby urban areas in Beijing was studied numerically. A dose-response model was used to calculate chlorine lethality and assess exposure risk at the pedestrian level. To predict the evacuation path, an improved ant colony algorithm, a greedy heuristic search algorithm based on the dose-response model, was applied. The results demonstrated that the combination of WRF and OpenFOAM could consider the effects of various factors such as temperature, wind speed, and wind direction on the diffusion of toxic gases. The direction of chlorine gas diffusion was affected by wind direction, and the range of chlorine gas diffusion was affected by temperature and wind speed. The area of high exposure risk (fatality rate above 40%) at high temperatures was 21.05% larger than that at low temperatures. When the wind direction was opposite the building, the high exposure risk area was 78.95% smaller than that under the building direction. The present work provides a promising approach for exposure risk assessment and evacuation planning for the emergency response to urban toxic gas leakage.

