|
Citation
|
White TL, Gonsalves MA, Zimmerman C, Joyce H, Cohen RA, Clark US, Sweet LH, Lejuez CW, Nitenson AZ. Front. Psychol. 2023; 14: e1060877.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Research Foundation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37325735
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Anger can engender action by individuals and groups. It is thus important to understand anger's behavioral phenotypes and their underlying neural substrates. Here, we introduce a construct we term agentic anger, a negatively valenced internal state that motivates action to achieve risky goals. We evaluate our neurobehavioral model via testable hypotheses in two proof-of-concept studies. STUDY 1 METHODS: Study 1 used the Incentive Balloon Analogue Risk Task in a within-subjects, repeated measures design in 39 healthy volunteers to evaluate: (a) impact of blockade of reward on agentic anger, assessed by self-reports of negative activation (NA), (b) impact of achievement of reward on exuberance, assessed by self-reports of positive activation (PA), (c) the interrelationship of these valenced states, and (d) their relationship with personality. STUDY 1 RESULTS: Task-induced NA was positively correlated with task-induced PA, risk-taking on the task and trait Social Potency (SP), a measure of trait agency and reward sensitivity on the Multidimensional Personality Questionnaire Brief-Form. STUDY 2 METHODS: Study 2 assessed functional MRI response to stakes for risk-taking in healthy volunteers receiving 20 mg d-amphetamine in a double-blinded, placebo-controlled crossover design (N = 10 males), providing preliminary information on ventral striatal response to risky rewards during catecholamine activation. STUDY 2 RESULTS: Trait SP and task-induced PA were strongly positively related to catecholamine-facilitated BOLD response in the right nucleus accumbens, a brain region where DA prediction error signal shapes action value and selection. Participants' task-induced NA was strongly positively related with trait SP and task-induced PA, replicating the findings of Study 1.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
anger; emotion; agency; catecholamines; incentive motivation; monoamines; reward