|
Citation
|
Navas-Martínez MJ, Cano-Lozano MC. Front. Psychol. 2023; 14: e1135419.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Research Foundation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37325761
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Recent research on aggressor profiles in child-to-parent violence (CPV) seems to provide promising results. However, this phenomenon has been poorly addressed in the adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) framework. This study aimed to explore the frequency of different types of ACEs and cumulative ACEs in adolescents who exert CPV, to analyze the differences between aggressors with different levels of cumulative ACEs in parental attachment, resilience, and emotional intelligence, and to evaluate the associations between these variables, as well as a possible mediational model.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescents; resilience; child-to-parent violence; profiles; emotional intelligence; aggressors; cumulative childhood adversity; parental attachment