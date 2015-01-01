|
Arnocky S, Brennan H, Denomme B, Davis AC. Front. Psychol. 2023; 14: e1167115.
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Research Foundation)
37325770
INTRODUCTION: Previous research has highlighted the putative role of intrasexual competition (IC) in predicting women's body dissatisfaction, weight loss effort, and, at its extreme, eating disorders. However, extant research reporting on these links is limited by its exclusion of potential confounds, including psychopathologies such as depression. Moreover, it is presently unclear whether women higher in body mass index (BMI) may be more prone to the influence of IC in taking dieting risks.
eating disorders; appearance enhancement effort; diet pill; dieting; female competition; intrasexual competition; weight control; weight loss