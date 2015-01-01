SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Rajabali F, Turcotte K, Zheng A, Pauls N, Nguyen T, Kalman E, Covic V, Pike I. Front. Public Health 2023; 11: e1180968.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Editorial Office)

DOI

10.3389/fpubh.2023.1180968

PMID

37325315

PMCID

PMC10265671

Abstract

A corrigendum on
The cost of firearm violent crime in British Columbia, Canada

by Rajabali, F., Turcotte, K., Zheng, A., Pauls, N., Nguyen, T., Kalman, E., Covic, V and Pike, I. (2023) Front. Public Health 10:938091.doi: 10.3389/fpubh.2022.938091

In the published article, an error was made in identifying the relevant countries.

A correction has been made to the Introduction, paragraph 1. This sentence previously stated:

"Canada ranks 9 out of 36 countries"

This should have been written as:

"Canada ranks 9 out of 36 peer Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development countries"

In the published article, an error was made in providing the average human costs per year.

A correction has been made to Results, paragraph 2. This sentence previously stated:

"human costs averaged $183,448,841 per year,"

This should have been written as:

"human costs averaged $188,416,841 per year,"

The authors apologize for this error and state that this does not change the scientific conclusions of the article in any way. The original article has been updated.


Language: en

Keywords

firearm injury; costs; criminal justice system costs; health care costs; violent crime

