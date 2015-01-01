Abstract

Organizations offer activities and programmes to improve their employees' health. These workplace health promotion (WHP) activities usually have an individualized and top-down focus, a low uptake among employees, and are perceived to be out of line with employees' experiences and definitions of health. This paper follows up on studies that have broadened the focus of WHP by including social relations and delves deeper into how daily practices and experiences of (un)belonging at work relate to workplace health. Based on ethnographic research in two companies in the Netherlands, this paper analyses how (un)belonging is expressed and experienced by employees. The paper shows that employees define health at work as a social practice. It also demonstrates how dynamics at work shape different dimensions of (un)belonging that, in turn, affect employees' perceived health at work. These findings indicate the importance of including (un)belonging in the workplace as an ingredient of WHP.

