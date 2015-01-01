|
Gul H, Torun YT, Cakmak FH, Gül A. Indian J. Psychiatry 2023; 65(4): 443-452.
(Copyright © 2023, Medknow Publications)
37325105
INTRODUCTION: Facial emotion recognition (FER) is crucial for effective social competency, and problems in this skill are linked depression during adolescence. In this study, we aimed to find the rates of FER accuracy for negative (fearful, sad, angry, disgusted), positive (happy, surprised), and neutral emotions, and the possible predictors of FER skill for most confusing emotions.
Adolescents; depression; anger; fear; disgust; facial emotion recognition; sadness