Citation
Lv Y, Lu L, Yu F, Gao Z, Yuan H, Hu F. J. Inflamm. Res. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Birkhauser)
DOI
PMID
37326694
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Recent evidence suggests a key role of the inflammatory responses in wasp venom-induced acute kidney injury (AKI). However, the potential regulatory mechanisms underlying the inflammatory responses in wasp venom-induced AKI remain unclear. STING reportedly plays a critical role in other AKI types and is associated with inflammatory responses and diseases. We aimed to investigate the involvement of STING in inflammatory responses associated with wasp venom-induced AKI.
Language: en
Keywords
Acute kidney injury; Inflammatory response; Stimulator of interferon genes; Wasp venom