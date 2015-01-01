Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Recent evidence suggests a key role of the inflammatory responses in wasp venom-induced acute kidney injury (AKI). However, the potential regulatory mechanisms underlying the inflammatory responses in wasp venom-induced AKI remain unclear. STING reportedly plays a critical role in other AKI types and is associated with inflammatory responses and diseases. We aimed to investigate the involvement of STING in inflammatory responses associated with wasp venom-induced AKI.



METHODS: The role of the STING signaling pathway in wasp venom-induced AKI was studied in vivo using a mouse model of wasp venom-induced AKI with STING knockout or pharmacological inhibition and in vitro using human HK2 cells with STING knockdown.



RESULTS: STING deficiency or pharmacological inhibition markedly ameliorated renal dysfunction, inflammatory responses, necroptosis, and apoptosis in wasp venom-induced AKI in mice. Moreover, STING knockdown in cultured HK2 cells attenuated the inflammatory response, necroptosis, and apoptosis induced by myoglobin, the major pathogenic factor in wasp venom-induced AKI. Urinary mitochondrial DNA upregulation has also been observed in patients with wasp venom-induced AKI.



CONCLUSIONS: STING activation mediates the inflammatory response in wasp venom-induced AKI. This may offer a potential therapeutic target for the management of wasp venom-induced AKI.

