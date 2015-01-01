Abstract

Burn -by flame, flush, scald, electrical, and chemical types- accounts for 5-12% of trauma injuries worldwide. In Iranian studies, females were the main victims of domestic burns with higher mortality and frequencies. This retrospective study evaluates the epidemiology and etiology of burn injuries in females aged 25-64 years between October 2007 to May 2022 in southern Iran. Demographics and burn etiology information were collected by questionnaires at admission. Univariate and multivariate regression analysis was used to determine the relationship between variables and burn mortality. Pearson's Chi-Square and One-way ANOVA tests were utilized to compare different burn etiologies. Of 3212 females with burn injuries, 1499 (46.6%) were included with a mean age of 38.5 ± 10.8 years. Flame (59.7%) and flush (28.9%) were significantly the most common injuries mechanism. Burn was most common in rural areas (53.9%) and indoor settings (62.1%) (P-value < 0.001). 77.9% of the population were under-diploma (P-value < 0.001), and 3.5% were divorced with higher burn-suicide attempts. The mean Total Body Surface Area (TBSA%) was 41.1 ± 28.3%, and the mean Length of Stay (LOS) was 14.5 ± 13.2 days with a 39.1% mortality rate. With univariate and multivariate analysis, TBSA%, indoor places, flame, flush, and urban living were risk factors for burn mortality. Briefly, flame in indoor settings is the most common type of burn injury affecting adult females with lower educational levels living in rural areas. Such epidemiological studies of burns in adult females may be helpful for health policymakers to develop burn prevention programs.

Language: en