|
Citation
|
Kizzire KL, Langlois E, Brown S. J. Forensic Sci. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, American Society for Testing and Materials, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37326301
|
Abstract
|
Unintended compounds produced by inexperienced clandestine chemists may present a challenge in laboratories tasked with their identification. In March 2020, an anonymously submitted tablet purchased as a generic form of Xanax was analyzed by Erowid's DrugsData.org. The gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC-MS) results publicly released online indicated several unidentified compounds due to a lack of database references at that time. Elucidation by our group indicated the presence of several structurally related compounds that were linked to a failed synthesis of alprazolam. For this case study, a published procedure for the synthesis of alprazolam starting with the chloroacetylation of 2-amino-5-chlorobenzophenone was identified as a potential source of this failure. The procedure was reproduced to identify pitfalls of the methodology and examine its possible link to the illicit tablet. Reaction outcomes were analyzed via GC-MS and compared to the tablet submission data. The major compound in this submission, N-(2-benzoyl-4-chlorophenyl)-2-chloroacetamide, along with several related byproducts were successfully reproduced indicating that the tablet contents potentially stem from a failure to synthesize alprazolam.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
benzodiazepines; alprazolam; byproducts; clandestine synthesis; forensic drug analysis; illicit tablets; Xanax