Abstract

AIM: To evaluate the demographic characteristics, diagnoses and length of stay of mental health emergency attendance to the paediatric emergency department (ED), to determine the burdens these patients brought to the paediatric ED and to the national economy by examining hospital costs.



METHODS: This retrospective observational study was conducted in a tertiary hospital's paediatric ED in Turkey. Data were obtained from the electronic medical record system from January 2018 to January 2020.



RESULTS: A total of 142 admissions were included of whom 60% were female. The mean age was 15.2 ± 1.8 years, 50% of cases were suicide attempts and 19% were alcohol intoxications. The majority (85.9%) of patients were discharged from the emergency observation unit. Among the diagnostic groups, the mean age was higher in patients with a history of substance abuse. There was a female predominance among patients who were admitted due to suicide attempts. Among the diagnostic groups, the duration of hospital stay and cost of hospitalization were higher in patients who were followed up with a diagnosis of suicide attempt.



CONCLUSIONS: Mental health problems are frequent in the paediatric ED. We determined that the most common cause of attendance in paediatric emergencies was suicide attempts, and the length of hospital stay and hospital cost were higher in this diagnostic group. Although further research is necessary to determine national trends in paediatric mental health problems in the paediatric ED, screening strategies and early detection and interventions in primary healthcare may allow more effective care for childhood mental health problems.

Language: en