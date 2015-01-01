Abstract

Bullying and cyberbullying are characterized by violent and intentional manifestations of verbal, physical, and social abuse repeated over time by an individual or by several people. Bullying has always been present in our daily lives. However, with the advent of new technologies bullying has taken a new form, including cyberbullying. There is an imbalance of power between those who attack, to hurt and humiliate, and those who suffer and fail to defend themselves. These are phenomena that express a lack of tolerance and non-acceptance toward those who are considered different due to ethnicity, race, religion, psychophysical characteristics, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, and particular family realities.

Language: en