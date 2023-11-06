Abstract

" Educational programs on concussion have been demonstrated to improve knowledge for athletes, families, athletic trainers, and coaches about concussion, with the goal of reducing concussion incidence, duration, severity, and complications." Despite the widespread availability and often mandatory concussion education provided to high school and collegiate athletes, there has not been an adequate change in knowledge, attitudes, and self-reporting behavior in this population." Recently published studies suggest improving concussion education by emphasizing athletes' symptom reporting behavior, to contrast with current emphasis on knowledge-based outcomes." Future educational programs about concussions for athletes, families, athletic trainers, and coaches should aim to emphasize cultural and behavioral changes that demonstrate outcome changes rather than solely evaluating knowledge improvements to determine effective programming.

Language: en