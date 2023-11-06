SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Abbott A, Ramos T, Smith WAR, Ierulli VK, Mulcahey MK. JBJS Rev. 2023; 11(6).

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Wolters Kluwer)

DOI

10.2106/JBJS.RVW.23.00025

PMID

37327353

Abstract

" Educational programs on concussion have been demonstrated to improve knowledge for athletes, families, athletic trainers, and coaches about concussion, with the goal of reducing concussion incidence, duration, severity, and complications." Despite the widespread availability and often mandatory concussion education provided to high school and collegiate athletes, there has not been an adequate change in knowledge, attitudes, and self-reporting behavior in this population." Recently published studies suggest improving concussion education by emphasizing athletes' symptom reporting behavior, to contrast with current emphasis on knowledge-based outcomes." Future educational programs about concussions for athletes, families, athletic trainers, and coaches should aim to emphasize cultural and behavioral changes that demonstrate outcome changes rather than solely evaluating knowledge improvements to determine effective programming.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print