Citation
Gillen CTA, Card AJ, Smith JW, Ambroziak G, Mundt JC, Servais C. Law Hum. Behav. 2023; 47(3): 448-461.
Copyright © 2023, American Psychological Association
PMID
37326550
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: This study examined the degree to which polygraph results affected evaluators' decisions regarding patients committed as sexually violent persons (SVPs) in Wisconsin. Specifically, we examined evaluators' opinions on patients' significant progress in treatment (SPT), suitability for supervised release, and suitability for discharge. HYPOTHESES: We hypothesized that having failed a polygraph during the prior year would predict evaluators' opinions that patients did not meet criteria for SPT, supervised release, and discharge from civil commitment even after analyses controlled for other factors related to evaluators' decision making. Similarly, we hypothesized that patients taking and passing polygraphs in the year before the evaluations would predict positive recommendations for the aforementioned outcomes.
