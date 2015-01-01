SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Chotai S, Chen JW, Turer R, Smith C, Kelly PD, Bhamidipati A, Davis P, McCarthy JT, Bendfeldt GA, Peyton MB, Dennis BM, Terry DP, Guillamondegui O, Yengo-Kahn AM. Neurosurgery 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Congress of Neurological Surgeons)

DOI

10.1227/neu.0000000000002562

PMID

37326424

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Frequent neurological examinations in patients with traumatic brain injury (TBI) disrupt sleep-wake cycles and potentially contribute to the development of delirium.

OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the risk of delirium among patients with TBI with respect to their neuro-check frequencies.

METHODS: A retrospective study of patients presenting with TBI at a single level I trauma center between January 2018 and December 2019. The primary exposure was the frequency of neurological examinations (neuro-checks) assigned at the time of admission. Patients admitted with hourly (Q1) neuro-check frequencies were compared with those who received examinations every 2 (Q2) or 4 (Q4) hours. The primary outcomes were delirium and time-to-delirium. The onset of delirium was defined as the first documented positive Confusion Assessment Method for the Intensive Care Unit score.

RESULTS: Of 1552 patients with TBI, 458 (29.5%) patients experienced delirium during their hospital stay. The median time-to-delirium was 1.8 days (IQR: 1.1, 2.9). Kaplan-Meier analysis demonstrated that patients assigned Q1 neuro-checks had the greatest rate of delirium compared with the patients with Q2 and Q4 neuro-checks (P <.001). Multivariable Cox regression modeling demonstrated that Q2 neuro-checks (hazard ratio: 0.439, 95% CI: 0.33-0.58) and Q4 neuro-checks (hazard ratio: 0.48, 95% CI: 0.34-0.68) were protective against the development of delirium compared with Q1. Other risk factors for developing delirium included pre-existing dementia, tobacco use, lower Glasgow Coma Scale score, higher injury severity score, and certain hemorrhage patterns.

CONCLUSION: Patients with more frequent neuro-checks had a higher risk of developing delirium compared with those with less frequent neuro-checks.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print