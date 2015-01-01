Abstract

Irritant diaper dermatitis is a common dermatologic problem among infants and young children. Severe erosive presentations, although uncommon, are diagnostically challenging and can mimic non-accidental trauma (NAT). Diagnosing inflicted injury and NAT where it does not exist can cause parental distress, yet failing to diagnose inflicted injury and NAT can result in re-injury. We describe three cases of severe erosive diaper dermatitis in pediatric patients aged 2-6 years that were initially concerning for inflicted scald burn or neglect.

