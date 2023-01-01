Abstract

OBJECTIVE: In June 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court removed federal abortion protections, giving individual states the authority to enact abortion regulations. Since that ruling, many states have enacted abortion bans; however, several of these states allow "rape exceptions," theoretically providing rape victims who become pregnant access to abortion services. Notably, alcohol use by the rape victim and perpetrator is common. In this brief report, we describe findings from research on alcohol-involved rape that have the potential to impact the utility of rape exceptions.



METHOD: In this synthesis of the research literature pertaining to alcohol-involved rape victimization and perpetration, we focus on key concepts detailed in extant research likely relevant to accessing abortion services through rape exceptions.



RESULTS: Victim alcohol intoxication may limit the use of rape exceptions to abortion bans by delaying rape acknowledgment, increasing victim blame, undermining victim credibility, and deterring rape reporting. Commensurately, perpetrator alcohol intoxication may increase the need for victims to access abortion services by reducing perpetrator condom use during rape and increasing other sexually aggressive acts such as nonconsensual condom removal.



CONCLUSIONS: Research evidence suggests that alcohol-involved rape incidents present critical obstacles to utilizing statutory rape exceptions to banned abortion services beyond challenges that non-alcohol-involved rape survivors are also likely to experience. Rape survivors from oppressed communities (e.g., people of color, gender minorities, and/or sexual minorities) may be disproportionately impacted. Empirical investigations specifically examining how substance use during rape impacts reproductive health care accessibility are paramount for informing health care providers, law enforcement, legal practitioners, and policymakers. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en