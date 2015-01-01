|
Citation
Åkerblom S, Cervin M, Nordin L, Andersen TE, Thøgersen MH, Perrin S. Scand. J. Pain 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37327349
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Little is known about how the individual PTSD symptom clusters relate to intensity and interference of pain and whether these relationships differ across clinical groups. The present study examines relations between PTSD symptom clusters and pain in three trauma-exposed, unique clinical groups: 1) adults seeking treatment for chronic pain with current symptoms of PTSD, 2) trauma affected refugees seeking treatment for PTSD and chronic pain; and 3) individuals identified at admission to the emergency ward after whiplash injury.
Language: en
Keywords
PTSD; whiplash; pain; network analysis; refugees