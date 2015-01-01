Abstract

Little is known about the demographics of people who use cannabis, including how use trends within population subgroups have evolved over time. It is therefore challenging to know if the demographics of participants enrolled in cannabis clinical trials are representative of those who use cannabis. To fill this knowledge gap, data from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH) on "past-month" cannabis use across various population subgroups in the United States was examined from 2002 to 2021. The most notable increases in "past-month" cannabis use prevalence occurred in those aged 65 and older (2,066.1%) and 50-64-year-olds (472.4%). In 2021, people reporting "past-month" cannabis use were 56.6% male and 43.4% female. Distribution across self-reported race and ethnicity was 64.1% White, 14.3% Black, 14.1% Hispanic, and 3.1% more than one race. And many ages were represented as 24.4% were 26-34, 24.1% were 35-49, 22.4% were 18-25, and 17.6% were 50-64 years old. To understand if these population subgroups are represented in cannabis clinical trials, participant demographics were extracted from peer-reviewed clinical trials reporting on pharmacokinetic and/or pharmacodynamic models of cannabis or cannabinoids. Literature was grouped by publication year (2000-2014 and 2015-2022) and participant prior exposure to cannabis.



RESULTS identified that cannabis clinical trial participants are skewed toward overrepresentation by White males in their 20s and 30s. This represents structural discrimination in the research landscape that perpetuates social and health inequities.

