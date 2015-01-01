|
Citation
|
Rogers DL, Tanaka MJ, Cosgarea AJ, Ginsburg RD, Dreher GM. Sports Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37326145
|
Abstract
|
CONTEXT: The importance of mental health among athletes is becoming more recognized and valued. Athletes experience symptoms of depression, anxiety, and related mental health disorders at rates similar to those of the general population, but because athletes face unique cultural and environmental pressures, such disorders are exacerbated in the context of an injury. Furthermore, we review the less well-known evidence that mental health disorders in athletes are associated with an increased risk of injury. We discuss the increasing awareness of the deficiencies in mental health support for athletes, which has been especially highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as in prominent professional and Olympic athletes, and describe both internal and external barriers to appropriate care. EVIDENCE ACQUISITION: We searched PubMed for pertinent peer-reviewed studies. STUDY DESIGN: Clinical review. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level 5.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
mental health; injury; athlete; psychology; sport