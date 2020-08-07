SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Park J, Namkung OS, Ko J. Sustain. Cities Soc. 2023; 96: e104716.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.scs.2023.104716

PMID

37323626

PMCID

PMC10256632

Abstract

When the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the world, people tended to seek more individualized and viable transportation modes, such as a bicycle. In this study, we examined the factors influencing changes in public bike sharing (PBS) in Seoul, to assess this trend post-pandemic. We conducted an online survey of 1,590 Seoul PBS users between July 30 and August 7, 2020. Using a difference-in-differences analysis, we found that participants who were affected by the pandemic used PBS 44.6 h more than unaffected individuals throughout the year. In addition, we used a multinomial logistic regression analysis to identify the factors affecting changes in PBS usage. In this analysis, the discrete dependent variables of increased, unchanged, and decreased were considered, representing the changes in PBS usage after the COVID-19 outbreak.

RESULTS revealed that PBS usage increased among female participants during weekday trips such as commuting to work and when there were perceived health benefits of using PBS. Conversely, PBS usage tended to decrease when the weekday trip purpose was for leisure or working out. Our findings offer insight into PBS user behaviors within the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and present policy implications to revitalize PBS usage.


Language: en

Keywords

Bike sharing; COVID-19; Difference-in-differences; Multinomial Logistic Regression; Public bike; Seoul

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print