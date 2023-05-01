Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Occupational violence in emergency departments (EDs) impacts staff and patients. Most hospitals have a response mechanism called a 'Code Black' or similar. We aimed to determine the incidence of Code Black activations in a tertiary ED and describe contributory factors, management strategies and adverse events.



METHODS: Descriptive study in a tertiary ED in South-East Queensland in 2021. Adult patients for who a Code Black had been activated were eligible. Data were obtained from a prospectively collected Code Black database, supplemented with retrospective electronic medical records.



RESULTS: There were 386 Code Black events. The incidence of Code Black activation was 11.0 per 1000 adult ED presentations. Individuals requiring Code Black activation were 59.6 % male with a mean age of 40.9 years. The primary diagnosis was mental illness related in 55.1 %. Alcohol was a suspected factor in 30.9 %. When Code Black activation occurred, median length of stay increased. Restraint including physical, chemical or both were used in 54.1 % of Code Blacks.



CONCLUSION: Occupational violence occurs at a three-fold greater incidence within this ED than reported elsewhere. This study reinforces other literature suggesting an increase in occupational violence, demonstrating the need for dedicated preventative strategies for patients at risk of agitation.

