Abstract

BACKGROUND: Socioeconomic status and poverty are strongly associated with Child Maltreatment. Multiple studies have described the effects of working tax credits on Child Maltreatment with heterogeneous results. There is yet to be a comprehensive review of this research.



OBJECTIVES: This study aims to review all research which explores the effect of working tax credits on child maltreatment.



METHODS: Three databases (Ovid Medline, Scopus and Web of Science) were searched. Title and abstracts were screened according to a set of eligibility criteria. Data were extracted from eligible studies, and risk of bias was assessed using the Risk of Bias in Non-randomized Studies of Interventions tool.



RESULTS were synthesised narratively.



RESULTS: Nine studies were included. Of these, five papers investigated overall reports of child maltreatment, with three finding a positive effect of tax credits.



RESULTS suggested a protective effect against child neglect, however, no significant effect was found with respect to physical or emotional abuse. Three of four papers found that working tax credits resulted in decreased rates of entry to foster care. Mixed results were found with respect to self-reported child protective services contact. A range of methodological and temporal differences between studies was identified.



CONCLUSIONS: Overall, some evidence found that in work tax credits are protective against child maltreatment and that they are most effective in reducing neglect. Policymakers can take courage in these results, as they represent an example whereby the "risk factors" of child maltreatment can be countered in order to reduce rates of it.

