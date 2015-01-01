|
Mahoney JJ, Finomore VS, Marton JL, Ramadan J, Hodder SL, Thompson-Lake DGY, Marsh CB, Koch-Gallup N, Ranjan M, Rezai AR. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2023; 249: e110817.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
37331302
BACKGROUND: Identifying predictors of drug use recurrence (DUR) is critical to combat the addiction epidemic. Wearable devices and phone-based applications for obtaining self-reported assessments in the patient's natural environment (e.g., ecological momentary assessment; EMA) have been used in various healthcare settings. However, the utility of combining these technologies to predict DUR in substance use disorder (SUD) has not yet been explored. This study investigates the combined use of wearable technologies and EMA as a potential mechanism for identifying physiological/behavioral biomarkers of DUR.
Craving; Ecological momentary assessment; Physiological; Relapse; Wearable device