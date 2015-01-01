|
Citation
Pines R, Myers KK, Giles H. Health Commun. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
37331974
Abstract
Healthcare providers (HP) work in high-stress situations, interacting with patients and families who are often in crisis. HPs who work in safety net clinics, which provide care to uninsured, Medicaid recipients and other vulnerable populations, interact with patients who are frequently frustrated by long wait times, extensive paperwork, short appointments, and have generally lower health literacy. Many patients have chronic conditions and substance use disorders which has been associated with higher likelihood to be perceived as verbally aggressive and/or perpetrate workplace violence (WPV). Using interviews with 26 HPs at safety net clinics, we investigated how HPs manage interactions with aggressive patients and avoid burnout.
