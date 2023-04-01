Abstract

PURPOSE: Globally, suicide is a leading cause of death among adolescents, with the highest burden of suicide occurring in Africa. Despite this, little is known about the epidemiology of suicide among adolescents in West Africa. In this study, we explore suicidality among West African adolescents.



METHODS: Using pooled data from the Global School-Based Student Health Survey in four West African countries (Ghana, Benin, Liberia, and Sierra Leone), we investigated the prevalence of suicidal ideation and suicide attempt and examined associations with 15 covariates using univariate and multivariable logistic regression.



RESULTS: Overall, 18.6% of adolescents in the pooled sample (N = 9,726) had considered suicide, while 24.7% reported attempting suicide. Significant correlates of suicide attempt included older age (16+ years; odds ratio [OR]: 1.70, confidence interval [CI]: 1.09-2.63), difficulty sleeping due to worry (OR: 1.27, CI: 1.04-1.56), loneliness (OR: 1.65, CI: 1.39-1.96), truancy (OR: 1.38. CI: 1.05-1.82), being a target of bullying (OR: 1.53, CI: 1.26-1.85), getting physically attacked (OR: 1.73, CI: 1.42-2.11), physical fighting (OR: 1.47, CI: 1.21-1.79), current cigarette use (OR: 2.71, CI: 1.88-3.89), and initiation of drug use (OR: 2.19, CI: 1.71-2.81). Conversely, having close friends was associated with lower odds of suicide attempt (OR: 0.67, CI: 0.48-0.93). Several covariates were also significantly associated with suicidal ideation.



DISCUSSION: Suicidal ideation and attempts are highly prevalent among school-going adolescents in these West African countries. Multiple modifiable risk and protective factors were identified. Programs, interventions, and policies aimed at addressing these factors may play a significant role in preventing suicides in these countries.

