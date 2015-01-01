|
Martínez Martínez KI, Ojeda Aguilar YL, Hernández Villafuerte J, Contreras-Peréz ME. J. Evid. Based Soc. Work (2019) 2023; 20(4): 508-519.
37330687
PURPOSE: Epidemiological studies show that depressive and substance use disorders are salient risk factors for suicidal behavior. In residential centers in Mexico City, 75.72% of the patients are diagnosed with comorbidity of substance use and psychiatric disorders; however, the specific prevalence of depression and suicidal behavior in this population has not been reported. This study aims to inform the comorbidity of depression and suicidal behavior in crystal users in residential centers in the state of Aguascalientes, Mexico.
Humans; Comorbidity; substance use; depression; Suicidal behavior; Mexico/epidemiology; *Substance-Related Disorders/epidemiology/therapy; *Suicidal Ideation; crystal methamphetamine; Depression/epidemiology/therapy; residential centers; Residential Treatment