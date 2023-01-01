SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Swanson MH, Morgan CH, Johnston A, Schwebel DC. J. Saf. Res. 2023; 85: 101-113.

(Copyright © 2023, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jsr.2023.01.010

37330860

OBJECTIVE: Complex environmental, social, and individual factors contribute to unintentional childhood injury events. Understanding context-specific antecedents and caregiver attributions of childhood injury events can inform the development of locally-targeted interventions to reduce injury risk in rural Uganda.

METHODS: Fifty-six Ugandan caregivers were recruited through primary schools and completed qualitative interviews regarding 86 unintentional childhood injury events. Descriptive statistics summarized injury characteristics, child location and activity, and supervision at time of injury. Qualitative analyses informed by grounded theory identified caregiver attributions of injury causes and caregiver actions to reduce injury risk.

RESULTS: Cuts, falls, and burns were the most common injuries reported. At the time of injury, the most common child activities were farming and playing and the most common child locations were the farm and kitchen. Most children were unsupervised. In cases where supervision was provided, the supervisor was typically distracted. Caregivers most often attributed injuries to child risk-taking but also identified social, environmental, and chance factors. Caregivers most often made efforts to reduce injury risk by teaching children safety rules, but also reported efforts to improve supervision, remove hazards, and implement environmental safeguards.

CONCLUSION: Unintentional childhood injuries have a significant impact on injured children and their families, and caregivers are motivated to reduce child injury risk. Caregivers frequently perceive child decision-making a primary factor in injury events and respond by teaching children safety rules. Rural communities in Uganda and elsewhere may face unique hazards associated with agricultural labor, contributing to a high risk of cuts. Interventions to support caregiver efforts to reduce child injury risk are warranted.


Child; Humans; Rural Population; Injury prevention; Grounded theory; *Accidental Injuries; *Burns; *Wounds and Injuries/epidemiology; Caregiver supervision; Caregivers; Qualitative assessment; Uganda/epidemiology; Unintentional childhood injury

