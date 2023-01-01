|
Antwi-Afari MF, Li H, Chan AHS, Seo JO, Anwer S, Mi HY, Wu Z, Wong AYL. J. Saf. Res. 2023; 85: 114-128.
37330861
INTRODUCTION: Work-related musculoskeletal disorders (WMSDs) are recognized as a leading cause of nonfatal injuries in construction, but no review of existing studies has systematically analyzed and visualized the trends of WMSDs among construction workers. The current science mapping-based review summarized research published between 2000 and 2021 related to WMSDs among construction workers through co-word, co-author, and citation analysis.
Humans; Risk Factors; United States; Hong Kong; Prevalence; Literature review; *Construction Industry; Ergonomics; *Musculoskeletal Diseases/epidemiology/etiology; *Occupational Diseases/epidemiology/etiology; Construction workers; Science mapping; Scientometric analysis; Work-related musculoskeletal disorders