SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Antwi-Afari MF, Li H, Chan AHS, Seo JO, Anwer S, Mi HY, Wu Z, Wong AYL. J. Saf. Res. 2023; 85: 114-128.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jsr.2023.01.011

PMID

37330861

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Work-related musculoskeletal disorders (WMSDs) are recognized as a leading cause of nonfatal injuries in construction, but no review of existing studies has systematically analyzed and visualized the trends of WMSDs among construction workers. The current science mapping-based review summarized research published between 2000 and 2021 related to WMSDs among construction workers through co-word, co-author, and citation analysis.

METHOD: A total of 63 bibliographic records retrieved from the Scopus database were analyzed.

RESULTS: The results identified influential authors with high impacts in this research domain. Moreover, the results indicated that MSDs, ergonomics, and construction not only had the highest occurrence of been studied, but also the highest impact in terms of total link strength. In addition, the most significant contributions to research relating to WMSDs among construction workers have originated primarily from the United States, Hong Kong, and Canada. Furthermore, a follow-up in-depth qualitative discussion was conducted to focus on summarizing mainstream research topics, identifying existing research gaps, and proposing directions for future studies.

CONCLUSIONS: This review provides an in-depth understanding of related research on WMSDs among construction workers and proposes the emerging trends in this research field.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Risk Factors; United States; Hong Kong; Prevalence; Literature review; *Construction Industry; Ergonomics; *Musculoskeletal Diseases/epidemiology/etiology; *Occupational Diseases/epidemiology/etiology; Construction workers; Science mapping; Scientometric analysis; Work-related musculoskeletal disorders

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print