Citation
Turner N, Deng C, Granger S, Dueck PM. J. Saf. Res. 2023; 85: 129-139.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37330862
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Young workers are at risk of workplace injuries for numerous reasons. One contentious yet untested theory is that subjective invulnerability to danger-a sense of indestructability in the face of physical hazards-can affect some young workers' reactions to workplace hazards. This study contends that subjective invulnerability can affect these reactions in two ways: (a) perceptions of physical hazards at work generate less fear of injury among those who perceive themselves as more invulnerable and/or; (b) fear of injury does not motivate speaking up about safety concerns (safety voice) among those who perceive themselves as more invulnerable.
Language: en
Keywords
Adolescent; Adult; Humans; Injuries; Young Adult; *Intention; *Workplace; Invulnerability; Safety voice; Young workers