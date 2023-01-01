|
Citation
|
Ahmad N, Arvin R, Khattak AJ. J. Saf. Res. 2023; 85: 15-30.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37330865
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Due to a variety of secondary tasks performed by drivers, distracted driving has become a critical concern. At 50 mph, sending/reading a text for 5 seconds is equivalent to driving the length of a football field (360 ft) with eyes closed. A fundamental understanding of how distractions lead to crashes is needed to develop appropriate countermeasure strategies. A key question is whether distraction increases driving instability, which then further contributes to safety-critical events (SCEs).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Accidents, Traffic; Time Factors; Path analysis; *Automobile Driving; Crash risk; *Distracted Driving; Distraction duration; Driving instability; Joint estimation; Safe system approach