Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Spatiotemporal correlations have been widely recognized in single-vehicle (SV) crash severity analysis. However, the interactions between them are rarely explored. The current research proposed a spatiotemporal interaction logit (STI-logit) model to regression SV crash severity using observations in Shandong, China.



METHOD: Two representative regression patterns-mixture component and Gaussian conditional autoregression (CAR)-were employed separately to characterize the spatiotemporal interactions. Two existing statistical techniques-spatiotemporal logit and random parameters logit-were also calibrated and compared with the proposed approach with the aim of highlighting the best one. In addition, three road types-arterial road, secondary road, and branch road-were modeled separately to clarify the variable influence of contributors on crash severity.



RESULTS: The calibration results indicate that the STI-logit model outperforms other crash models, highlighting that comprehensively accommodating spatiotemporal correlations and their interactions is a recommended crash modeling approach. Additionally, the STI-logit using mixture component fits crash observations better than that using Gaussian CAR and this finding remains stable across road types, suggesting that simultaneously accommodating stable and unstable spatiotemporal risk patterns can further strengthen model fit. According to the significance of risk factors, there is a significant positive correlation between distracted diving, drunk driving, motorcycle, dark (without street lighting), and collision with fixed object and serious SV crashes. Truck and collision with pedestrian significantly mitigate the likelihood of serious SV crashes. Interestingly, the coefficient of roadside hard barrier is significant and positive in branch road model, but it is not significant in arterial road model and secondary road model. PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS: These findings provide a superior modeling framework and various significant contributors, which are beneficial for mitigating the risk of serious crashes.

Language: en