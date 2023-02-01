Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Empirical and anecdotal evidence show that construction projects are delivered on work sites where unsafe acts and conditions abound. Researchers have investigated the strategies that can be adopted to effectively implement health and safety (H&S) in projects so as to reduce the high rates of accidents, injuries and fatalities. However, the effectiveness of these strategies have not been marginally established. Therefore, this study established the effectiveness of H&S implementation strategies on accidents, injuries, and fatalities reduction in Nigerian construction projects.



METHOD: A mixed-method research design was adopted for data collection in the study. Physical observations, interviews, and a questionnaire were the instruments used for data collection in the mixed-method research design.



RESULTS: The resultant data identified six appropriate strategies for enabling the desired levels of H&S program implementation on construction sites. Setting up statutory bodies such as the Health and Safety Executive to promote awareness, good practices, and standardization was adjudged pertinent as one of the effective H&S implementation programs that can be used to reduce accidents, incidents, and fatalities in projects. It is expected that the adoption of these strategies would culminate in effective H&S program implementation and subsequently a reduction in the prevalence of accidents, injuries, and fatalities in projects.

