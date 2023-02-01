|
Aka A, Awuzie B, Emuze F, Adewale Shittu A. J. Saf. Res. 2023; 85: 172-181.
(Copyright © 2023, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
37330867
INTRODUCTION: Empirical and anecdotal evidence show that construction projects are delivered on work sites where unsafe acts and conditions abound. Researchers have investigated the strategies that can be adopted to effectively implement health and safety (H&S) in projects so as to reduce the high rates of accidents, injuries and fatalities. However, the effectiveness of these strategies have not been marginally established. Therefore, this study established the effectiveness of H&S implementation strategies on accidents, injuries, and fatalities reduction in Nigerian construction projects.
Accidents; Humans; Nigeria; Construction; Surveys and Questionnaires; Workplace; *Construction Industry; *Accidents, Occupational/prevention & control; Health and safety; Projects; Safety Management/methods