Citation
White E, Guo F, Han S, Mollenhauer M, Broaddus A, Sweeney T, Robinson S, Novotny A, Buehler R. J. Saf. Res. 2023; 85: 182-191.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37330868
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Shared dockless electric scooters (e-scooters) are a popular shared mobility service providing an accessible last-mile transportation option in urban and campus environments. However, city and campus stakeholders may hesitate to introduce these scooters due to safety concerns. While prior e-scooter safety studies have collected injury data from hospitals or riding data under controlled or naturalistic conditions, these datasets are limited and did not identify risk factors associated with e-scooter riding safety. To address this gap in e-scooter safety research, this study collected the largest naturalistic e-scooter dataset to date and quantified the safety risks associated with behavioral, infrastructure, and environmental factors.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Risk Factors; Safety; Retrospective Studies; Crash severity; Cities; Virginia; *Accidents, Traffic; Data Collection; Crash risk; *Head Protective Devices; Last-mile transportation; Mobility as a service