Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This study examined changes in product-related injury morbidity among under-20 Americans between 2001 and 2020.



METHOD: Product-related injury morbidity data came from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS). Using age-standardized morbidity rates, the authors performed Joinpoint regression models to identify time periods with significant changes between 2001 and 2020 and quantified the annual magnitude of morbidity changes with annual percent changes (APCs) in rates and 95 % confidence intervals (CIs).



RESULTS: Age-standardized product-related injury morbidity declined consistently among under-20 Americans from 2001 to 2020 (from 7449.3 to 4023.5 per 100,000 persons; APC = -1.5 %, 95 % CI: -2.3 %, -0.7 %), with the most striking morbidity drop in 2019-2020 (-1576.8 per 100,000 persons). Sports and recreation equipment and home were the most common product and location, respectively, for nonfatal pediatric product-related injuries. Large morbidity differences and varying spectrum by product and by occurring location existed across sex and age groups.



CONCLUSIONS: Product-related injury morbidity declined significantly among under-20 Americans between 2001 and 2020, but large variations remained across sex and age groups.



PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS: Further research is recommended to understand causal factors contributing to the observed decrease in product-related injury morbidity over the past 20 years and to understand product-related injury morbidity disparities across sex and age groups. Understanding of causal factors could lead to implementation of additional interventions to reduce product-related injury among children and adolescents.

