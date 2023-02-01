|
Citation
|
Michael JH, Görücü S. J. Saf. Res. 2023; 85: 234-241.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37330873
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: The modern food supply chain presents unique hazards to employees that result in higher morbidity and mortality rates versus other industries. Employees in food manufacturing, wholesaling, and even retailing experience relatively high numbers of occupational injuries and fatalities. One reason for the high hazard rates may be the reliance on a synergistic packaging system designed to load and transport food products within and between manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers. Packaged food products are often aggregated using palletizers before they can be transported by forklifts and pallet jacks. Materials handling within facilities is critical to the efficient functioning of all members of the food-related supply chain, but product movement can be a source of occupational injuries. No previous research has examined the cause and result of such hazards.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Industry; *Occupational Injuries/epidemiology/etiology; Commerce; Food; Food Supply; Forklift; Occupations; OSHA; Packaging; Pallet