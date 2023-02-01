Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The operation of autonomous vehicles (AVs) on public roadways affects the safety of vulnerable roadway users, such as pedestrians and bicyclists. This research contributes to the literature by investigating vulnerable roadway users' safety perceptions on road sharing with AVs.



METHOD: This study analyzed the survey responses of pedestrians and bicyclists in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, collected by Bike Pittsburgh (Bike PGH) in 2017 and 2019. First, this study investigates how pedestrians and bicyclists perceive safety regarding road sharing with AVs. Second, the study examines how the safety perceptions of pedestrians and bicyclists regarding AVs might be changing over time. Non-parametric tests were applied to compare the safety perceptions of pedestrians and bicyclists across different characteristics, experiences, and attitudes, considering the ordinal nature of the AV safety perception data. An ordered probit model was estimated to better understand the factors influencing safety perceptions regarding road sharing with AVs.



RESULTS: The study findings suggest that higher exposures to AVs are associated with improved safety perceptions. In addition, respondents with a stricter attitude toward AV regulations perceive road sharing with AVs as less safe. Respondents whose opinion regarding AVs did not worsen due to the pedestrian/bicyclist involved AV accident in Arizona have higher safety perceptions. PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS: Policymakers can use the findings of this study in developing guidelines to ensure safe road sharing and develop strategies to sustain active transportation usage in the future AV era.

Language: en