Song K, Guo M, Chu F, Yang S, Xiang K. J. Saf. Res. 2023; 85: 339-347.
37330883
INTRODUCTION: Under the Chinese railway system reform background, high-speed railway drivers face continuous organizational change. As a communication channel between organizations and employees, the implementation of Human Resource Management (HRM) requires urgent attention. The present study explored the impacts of perceived Human Resource (HR) strength on safety outcomes premised on social identity theory. The relationships among perceived HR strength, organizational identification, psychological capital, and safety performance were investigated.
Humans; Railway safety; *Workforce; Human Resource Process; Organizational change; Organizational identity; Positive psychology