Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Under the Chinese railway system reform background, high-speed railway drivers face continuous organizational change. As a communication channel between organizations and employees, the implementation of Human Resource Management (HRM) requires urgent attention. The present study explored the impacts of perceived Human Resource (HR) strength on safety outcomes premised on social identity theory. The relationships among perceived HR strength, organizational identification, psychological capital, and safety performance were investigated.



METHOD: This study gathered 470 sets of paired data from Chinese high-speed railway drivers and their direct supervisors.



RESULTS: The results indicated that perceived HR strength positively affects safety performance via organizational identification, directly and indirectly. The findings also revealed that psychological capital promotes the direct effect of perceived HR strength on drivers' safety performance. PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS: Railway organizations were suggested to not only focus on the HR content but also consider the HR process, especially in an organizational change context.

