Le HN, Trinh TA, Cuenen A, Janssens D, Wets G, Brijs K. J. Saf. Res. 2023; 85: 348-360.
INTRODUCTION: In Vietnam, road traffic crashes are one of the leading causes of death and serious injury in adolescents, especially in the 15-19-year age group. Wrong lane riding (WLR) is seen as the most common risky behavior of adolescent two-wheeled riders. This study (a) tested the expectancy-value model held to underpin the key determinants of behavioral intention (i.e., attitude, subjective norm, perceived behavioral control) as proposed by the Theory of Planned Behavior, and (b) identified appropriate targets for road safety interventions.
Adolescent; Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Adolescents; Vietnam; Attitude; Theory of Planned Behavior; Accidents, Traffic/prevention & control; *Intention; *Southeast Asian People; Expectancy-Value approach; Two-wheeled riders; Wrong lane riding