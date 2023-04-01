Abstract

INTRODUCTION: First responders, including law enforcement officers (LEOs), firefighters, emergency medical services (EMS) clinicians, and public safety telecommunicators, face unique occupational stressors and may be at elevated risk for suicide. This study characterized suicides among first responders and identifies potential opportunities for additional data collection.



METHODS: Using suicides identified from the three most recent years of National Violent Death Reporting System data with industry and occupation codes from the NIOSH Industry and Occupation Computerized Coding System (2015-2017), decedents were categorized as first responders or non-first responders based on usual occupation. Chi-square tests were used to evaluate differences in sociodemographic and suicide circumstances between first and non-first responders.



RESULTS: First responder decedents made up 1% of all suicides. Over half of first responders (58%) were LEOs, 21% were firefighters, 18% were EMS clinicians, and 2% were public safety telecommunicators. Compared to non-first responder decedents, more first responders served in the military (23% vs. 11%) and used a firearm as the method of injury (69% vs. 44%). Among first responder decedents for whom circumstances were known, intimate partner problems, job problems, and physical health problems were most frequent. Some common risk factors for suicide (history of suicidal thoughts, previous suicide attempt, alcohol/substance abuse problem) were significantly lower among first responders. Selected sociodemographics and characteristics were compared across first responder occupations. Compared to firefighters and EMS clinicians, LEO decedents had slightly lower percentages of depressed mood, mental health problems, history of suicidal thoughts, and history of suicide attempts.



CONCLUSIONS: While this analysis provides a small glimpse into some of these stressors, more detailed research may help inform future suicide prevention efforts and interventions. PRACTICAL APPLICATION: Understanding stressors and their relation to suicide and suicidal behaviors can facilitate suicide prevention among this critical workforce.

Language: en