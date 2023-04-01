Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This paper examines the safety relationships between safety culture, safety influences, safety climate, and safety outcomes for long-haul truck drivers. The relationships focus on the intersection of the electronic logging device (ELD) technology, regulations, and truck drivers that fall into the lone-worker category.



RESULTS: Through research questions, links between safety culture and safety climate were established with links between the layers.



CONCLUSIONS: The implementation of the ELD system was associated with safety outcomes.

