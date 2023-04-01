|
Washburn C, Kueny C, Murray S. J. Saf. Res. 2023; 85: 371-379.
(Copyright © 2023, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
37330886
INTRODUCTION: This paper examines the safety relationships between safety culture, safety influences, safety climate, and safety outcomes for long-haul truck drivers. The relationships focus on the intersection of the electronic logging device (ELD) technology, regulations, and truck drivers that fall into the lone-worker category.
Language: en
Humans; Safety; Safety Management; Climate; Truck drivers; Culture; *Automobile Driving; Motor Vehicles; Lone-workers