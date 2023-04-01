|
Citation
Pilanawithana NM, Feng Y, London K, Zhang P. J. Saf. Res. 2023; 85: 405-418.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37330890
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: The complex and dynamic nature of building repair and maintenance (R&M) work tends to create safety risks for workers. Resilience engineering approach is identified as a complementary to conventional safety management techniques. Resilience of safety management systems is characterized by the capabilities to recover from, respond during, and prepare for unexpected situations. This research aims to conceptualize resilience of safety management systems in the building repair and maintenance context by introducing resilience engineering principles into the safety management system concept.
Language: en
Keywords
Australia; Humans; Structural equation modeling; Resilience; Safety management system; *Workplace; *Safety Management; Building repair and maintenance; Dimension