Vuong KA, Lewis I, Vallmuur K, Watson A. J. Saf. Res. 2023; 85: 429-435.
(Copyright © 2023, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
37330893
INTRODUCTION: In Australia, between 2017-2021, 16% of quad bike fatalities involved children. Trauma statistics highlight that public awareness of the risks associated with children driving quads is required. Consistent with the Step approach to Message Design and Testing (SatMDT) and, in particular, Steps 1 and 2, this study sought to identify critical beliefs influencing parental intentions to allow their children to drive a quad bike and develop message content. The critical beliefs analysis was based on eliciting the Theory of Planned Behavior's (TPB) behavioral, normative, and control beliefs.
Adolescent; Adult; Australia; Child; Children; Humans; Middle Aged; Child, Preschool; Parents; Intention; Theory of Planned Behavior; *Bicycling; *Parents; Quad bikes; Step approach to Message Design and Testing framework