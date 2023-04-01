Abstract

BACKGROUND: Societal expectations about safety influence parents' risk perceptions and children's risky play opportunities. This study examined parents' propensity to take risks themselves and their propensity to accept risks for their child, sex-related differences in parents' propensity to accept risks for their child, and the association between parents' propensity to accept risks for their child and that child's medically-attended injury history.



METHODS: A total of 467 parents attending a pediatric hospital with their 6-12-year-old child completed a questionnaire about their risk propensity for themselves and for their child and reported their child's injury history.



RESULTS: Parents' risk propensity for themselves was significantly higher than for their child, and fathers' risk propensity for themselves was higher than mothers'. Linear regressions showed that fathers reported significantly more propensity to accept risks for their child than mothers, but parents did not differentiate between their sons and daughters. A binary logistic regression showed that parents' propensity to accept risks for their child was a significant predictor of pediatric medically-attended injury.



CONCLUSIONS: Parents were more comfortable in taking risks for themselves than for their child. While fathers were more comfortable with their children engaging in risks than mothers, child's sex was not related to parents' propensity to accept risks for their child. Pediatric injury was predicted by parents' propensity to accept risks for their child. Further research investigating injury type and severity related parent risk propensity is needed to determine how parents' attitudes toward risk might relate to severe injury.

