|
Citation
|
Carretero-Gómez JM, Forteza FJ, Estudillo B. J. Saf. Res. 2023; 85: 485-491.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37330898
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: This paper examines the relationships between the reported accidents of workers in construction firms and the probability of those firms' survival.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Spain; Sustainability; Probability; *Construction Industry; Occupational injuries; *Accidents, Occupational/prevention & control; Competitiveness; Economic performance; Insolvency and Bankruptcy